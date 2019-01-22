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El grano del sistema #246 - Caso Darthes y el NOM
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4 views • January 22, 2019
Video original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hXC2oUa60LQ
COMIENZA PERSECUSIÓN DISIDENCIA 01:14
CASO DARTHES NUEVO ORDEN MUNDIAL 05:55
FALSAS DENUNCIAS FEMENINAS 14:38
JUEZ Q ACUSA THELMA FARDIN 23:31
BEBE ABORTADO SOBREVIVIÓ HORAS 25:39
ESCARMIENTO ÉLITE 31:02
CAMBIO PARADIGMA SOCIAL POLÍTICO 38:41
GOBIERNOS MINORÍAS 47:49
PERDUELLIS ENEMIGOS INTERNOS 53:08
CHANTAJE JUSTICIA 1:01:06
SUBSIDIOS 1:03:44
FINAL LIBERTADORES 1:09:22
PACTO PRO-K 1:12:26
CONCLUSIONES 1:13:58
COMIENZA PERSECUSIÓN DISIDENCIA 01:14
CASO DARTHES NUEVO ORDEN MUNDIAL 05:55
FALSAS DENUNCIAS FEMENINAS 14:38
JUEZ Q ACUSA THELMA FARDIN 23:31
BEBE ABORTADO SOBREVIVIÓ HORAS 25:39
ESCARMIENTO ÉLITE 31:02
CAMBIO PARADIGMA SOCIAL POLÍTICO 38:41
GOBIERNOS MINORÍAS 47:49
PERDUELLIS ENEMIGOS INTERNOS 53:08
CHANTAJE JUSTICIA 1:01:06
SUBSIDIOS 1:03:44
FINAL LIBERTADORES 1:09:22
PACTO PRO-K 1:12:26
CONCLUSIONES 1:13:58
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