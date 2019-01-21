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World In Brief – January 21, 2019
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2 views • January 22, 2019
• The call of an Islamist liberal to assault American children
• Germany bans Iranian airline from its airports
• And – the attack of the World Health Organization on vaccine skeptics
News brief from Word Matters! at http://www.ernestdempsey.com/
• Germany bans Iranian airline from its airports
• And – the attack of the World Health Organization on vaccine skeptics
News brief from Word Matters! at http://www.ernestdempsey.com/
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