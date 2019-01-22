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Game Theory for Gold
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24 views • January 22, 2019
For centuries, gold bugs and investors have touted the yellow metal's qualities as money and sought to analyze the fundamental trends behind its price. What drives the gold price today is market confidence in the Federal Reserve (or lack thereof), argues Ben Hunt, co-founder of Second Foundation Partners, which publishes Epsilon Theory.
Show notes: http://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/game-theory-for-gold/
Show notes: http://goldnewsletter.com/podcast/game-theory-for-gold/
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