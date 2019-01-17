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The Bullen Report - 17th January 2019 - Deal or No Deal? The Awakening of National Sovereignty
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3 views • January 22, 2019
It's done. Theresa May's vote has been voted down by a huge margin. The biggest in just under 100 years and the biggest in British history. Things went up in the air as usual, but here is my calm reaction on the deal being voted down, the vote of no confidence and more calls for Brexit to be overturned. Tune in for this worldwide broadcast.
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