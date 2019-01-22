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01.22.19 Truth News Headlines, Part 1
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3 views • January 22, 2019
TOP STORIES: KY prosecutor warns against violence directed towards Covington HS; Nathan Phillips staged fake native American incident backed by big money demonrats; Mueller report leaked; James Baker testimony reveals personal involvement in FISA coup d’état; DNC, FBI, Clinton, Perkins-Coie treason/sedition; FBI tried to rehire Steele after Comey fired; Adam Schiff to investige Buzzfeed story despite Mueller rebuke; IRS spy software.
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