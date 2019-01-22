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hacienda 02 - 80's underground & new wave
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27 views • January 22, 2019
[ track list ]
Korine - Burning Up
Conscience - Extending Life
Nyam Nyam - Fate/Hate
Yan Wagner - Forty Eight Hours (Rebotini classic dub)
New Order - Fine Time
Villes Nouvelles - Leaders
Test Icicles - What's Your Damage? (Alan Braxe & Fred Falke Remix)
Casino Music - Viol Af Dis
Schonwald - Neon
Villes Nouvelles - First Love
Depeche Mode - Where's the Revolution (Ewan Pearson Remix)
Iko - Gonadotropic Synthesis
Videosex - Moja Mama
Factory Floor - Real Love
>> http://mixcloud.com/kreuger
Korine - Burning Up
Conscience - Extending Life
Nyam Nyam - Fate/Hate
Yan Wagner - Forty Eight Hours (Rebotini classic dub)
New Order - Fine Time
Villes Nouvelles - Leaders
Test Icicles - What's Your Damage? (Alan Braxe & Fred Falke Remix)
Casino Music - Viol Af Dis
Schonwald - Neon
Villes Nouvelles - First Love
Depeche Mode - Where's the Revolution (Ewan Pearson Remix)
Iko - Gonadotropic Synthesis
Videosex - Moja Mama
Factory Floor - Real Love
>> http://mixcloud.com/kreuger
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