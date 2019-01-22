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Anne Marie Waters On Establishment Bias - For Britain UK- Anna Soubry Nazi Comparison
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5 views • January 22, 2019
Anne Marie Waters with an excellent analysis of the clear establishment bias that exists in the UK.
Regarding the Anna Soubry meltdown over being called a 'Nazi', Anne Marie explains that many concerned citizens as well as herself and her party are called this word and worse on a daily basis by the establishment, mainstream media and even Anna herself.
Uncensored News at https://infernomedia.net
TWITTER : https://twitter.com/InfernoMedia1
FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/infernomedia1
Regarding the Anna Soubry meltdown over being called a 'Nazi', Anne Marie explains that many concerned citizens as well as herself and her party are called this word and worse on a daily basis by the establishment, mainstream media and even Anna herself.
Uncensored News at https://infernomedia.net
TWITTER : https://twitter.com/InfernoMedia1
FACEBOOK : https://www.facebook.com/infernomedia1
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