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Tucker: MAGA hat-wearing students smeared by media
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271 views • January 22, 2019
Viral video of interaction between Covington Catholic high school students and Native American Nathan Phillips leave out key details, media rushes to bash the students. #Tucker #FoxNews
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newspresident trumpfox newsfox news channeltrump supporterstuckertucker carlsontucker carlson tonightdonald trumptrump administrationtucker monologuemaga hatmaga hatsnathan phillipsnative americancovingtoncovington catholicmaga teensmaga studentscatholic school teenindigenous peoples marchmaga media
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