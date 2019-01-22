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Nancy's No Leader—She Hides From Angel Families
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2 views • January 22, 2019
"A group of Angel families went to Washington to speak with senators and the vice president to talk about the need for border security. Republican senators and the vice president listened, but when they went to Nancy Pelosi's office to speak with her, she was nowhere to be found." —Grant Stinchfield
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