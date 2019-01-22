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Nathan Phillips And Covington High School Story A Proven Media Hoax - War Room Full Show
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188 views • January 22, 2019
Today on the War Room Owen Shroyer discusses his experience at the Women’s March and debut’s footage of him being sexually assaulted. Jacob Eagles, Kaitlin Bennett, Savanah Hernandez and Greg Reese also weigh in on their experience at the Women’s March. We also discuss the fake news attack on high school students from Covington Catholic.
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