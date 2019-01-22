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New IFB Week in Review | Jan 14, 2019 Discussion
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3 views • January 22, 2019
The New IFB Week in Review for the week leading up to January 14, 2019 included Ben the Baptist, Pastor Steven Anderson, Pastor Jonathan Shelley, and Pastor Aaron Thompson.
View all videos in the series: http://bit.ly/nifbWiR
Original video: http://bit.ly/2W9gMPx
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
View all videos in the series: http://bit.ly/nifbWiR
Original video: http://bit.ly/2W9gMPx
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
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