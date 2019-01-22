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Say Anything You Want About Donald Trump, He Is Perfect Compared To Hillary Clinton
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9 views • January 22, 2019
The leftist game from the start has been to deflect their own weakness and collusion with Russia on to Trump. Hillary Clinton should be in prison for treason from her crimes as Secretary of State, yet Trump is the one being scrutinized for lesser charges.
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:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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