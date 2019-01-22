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Trump Supporters Respond To The Hatred And Vitriol At The Women's March
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1298 views • January 22, 2019
Assaulting women has become an encouraged act of violence, so long as you are a leftist who is assaulting someone who disagrees with you. Kaitlin Bennett and Jacob Engels join Infowars producer Savanah Hernandez and Owen Shroyer to discuss being assaulted by protesters who lashed out violently at the infowars crew and other peaceful conservatives. A mindless zombie horde has been programmed by a concerted effort by hate propagandists to inflict violence at the sight of the infowars logo.
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