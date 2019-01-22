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The Anti-Trump Anti-American Movement Is Emotional, Not Political
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11 views • January 22, 2019
Brian Stelter was dumfounded when a CNN panelist called him and the rest of the MSM out for being willing to lie to attack President Trump. Stelter tries to back pedal, and stumbles into blaming Buzzfeed for his and other fake journalists emotionally fueled crusade.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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