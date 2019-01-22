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Open Borders And Socialism Made Sweden The Rape Capital Of The World
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15 views • January 22, 2019
An increase in rape of 44% in sweden in the last 10 years is a catastrophic number to say the least. Mostly children age 0-17. Punishment for these crimes has resulted in sentences of community service. Why is this not covered with more diligence?
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
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:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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