© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show – NEW LOW: Corporate Media Calls For Doxing / Harassing Children Who Support Trump - 01/21/2019
Follow
0
Share
Report
621 views • January 22, 2019
Fake News turned ugly over the weekend after the media launched a smear campaign against Catholic high school students over a false narrative claiming they were harassing a Native American. Joining Alex Jones on today’s show is forensic researcher and podcast host Jan Irvin exposing the entirety of the 1960s counterculture as the CIA’s true MK ULTRA program. Mike Adams hosts the final hour.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.