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Comparing The Covington Catholic Coverage To The Women's March Protests
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23 views • January 22, 2019
The MSM jumped at the chance to demonize the Covington Catholic boys for smirking, then ignored the truth about who was actually verbally assaulting those children and instigating confrontation. Yet, when women's march protesters assaulted infowars crew and other conservative citizens in public, the media ignored it completely.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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