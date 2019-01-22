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The Mainstream Media's Dirty Tricks and Tactics: Five Facts
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1037 views • January 22, 2019
What techniques do the trendsetting major establishment media use to advance their attacks on Donald Trump? Well, two recent stories in the New York Times and Washington Post are most revealing of subliminal methods used by The Times and Post to allow them to publish shocking headlines seeming to imply that Donald Trump both before and after his election as president could have been a deliberate or unwitting agent of Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin.
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