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VIDEO: Footage Of Ruth Bader Ginsberg In D.C. Hospital Surfaces
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1959 views • January 22, 2019
In an exercise of unfettered free speech and satire, Alex Jones presents REAL video footage of Ruth Bader Ginsberg in a D.C. hospital, surrounded by a gaggle political elites who are power hungry for her SCOTUS position.
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