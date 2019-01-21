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Privacy is Now a Privilege and Nobody is Taking Responsibility for Anything
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284 views • January 21, 2019
Privacy is Now a Privilege and Nobody is Taking Responsibility for Anything
93 Society and Birth of the New Religion of Techno-Luciferianism
The answer from the Oracle of Delphi
concerning whether Croesus should attack the Persians
(famous for its ambiguity):
"If you attack, a great empire will fall."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Histories_(Herodotus)
93 Society and Birth of the New Religion of Techno-Luciferianism
The answer from the Oracle of Delphi
concerning whether Croesus should attack the Persians
(famous for its ambiguity):
"If you attack, a great empire will fall."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Histories_(Herodotus)
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