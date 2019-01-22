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The Covington Catholic Harassment Hoax Should Destroy Mainstream Media
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16 views • January 22, 2019
Self righteous bigots took to social media to bully a group of school children in one of the most hypocritical skewed interpretations of a peaceful standoff since the outbreak of mass Trump derangement syndrome. Liberal looneys have been allowed to bully and call for violence against children openly on social media. Meanwhile, Alex Jones is still banned.
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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