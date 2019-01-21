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Prison Barges Sent To Gitmo
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329 views • January 21, 2019
FEMA Prison barges arrive at Gitmo for the purpose of housing the overflow of high level indicted Deep State detainees during the military tribunals. Meanwhile, a complete list of those charged has just been released and we have it.
Judges have been seated. Death chambers have been prepared. David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
Judges have been seated. Death chambers have been prepared. David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
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