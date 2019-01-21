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Mike Adams Issues Air Traffic Control False Flag Warning
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539 views • January 21, 2019
Mike Adams discusses a variety of breaking news stories, including a statement from the Common Sense Show that addresses the possibility of an air traffic control false flag that would be used to further blame President Trump for negative, undesirable impacts of the government shut down.
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