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Uprising - music by Muse - added audio
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60 views • January 21, 2019
This is my video interpretation of the song Uprising. The Remix by Jon Henry makes the song sooo much better. I don't have any proof, but I feel this was supposed to be the original and then the powers that be decided to remove the one speaker in it.
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