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Microwave Frequency Follows You Everywhere
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100 views • January 21, 2019
I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all." WE ARE NOT A DEMOCRACY. We often hear the claim that our nation is a democracy. That wasn't the vision of the founders. They saw democracy as another form of tyranny.
check my websites here, and help if you can:
Tat's Republic, WE ARE NOT A DEMOCRACY
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check my websites here, and help if you can:
Tat's Republic, WE ARE NOT A DEMOCRACY
https://tatoott1009.com/
paypal
https://paypal.me/tatoott
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