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First Person To Give DMT To Joe Rogan & Eddie Bravo Reveals Darkness Behind Drug
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4862 views • January 21, 2019
Weaponized LSD and DMT have been used by the CIA to manipulate and control people who want to “expand their minds”, but after taking the drug will actually experience the evil of the “left hand path”. Jan Irvin joins Alex to discuss his experiences taking DMT with Joe Rogan and Eddie Bravo and solutions to this drug deception.
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