SOLO: A Star Wars Story Film Review by Tim McGaffin (I dislike TFA, TLJ but what about SOLO?)

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I am a huge fan of George Lucas, the Pre-quels and the Original Trilogy.
In addition to my thoughts on SOLO, I share what I think about George Lucas and the real Star Wars vs. the fake Star Wars (Disney) and how these films tie into the real-life Empire vs. Rebels.
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Timothy McGaffin II