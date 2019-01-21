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01.21.19 Moment of Truth Draws Nigh
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30 views • January 21, 2019
We are fast approaching our moment of truth. Will AG Barr allow the coup d’état to continue after he is confirmed? Mueller is tip of the coup spear and he became the Bush oligarchy's leverage with Trump re: Kavanaugh and Barr get confirmed to SCOTUS and AG respectively. The declassifying of the FISA docs is Trump's leverage the Bush oligarchy will bring the clinton-obama crime syndicates to justice.
NHN- https://www.newshawknetwork.com/politics/president-trump-wars-with-cabal/
NHN- https://www.newshawknetwork.com/politics/president-trump-wars-with-cabal/
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