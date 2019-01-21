© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Full Show-Media Insanity On Full Display After Weekend Of Partisan Clashes
Follow
0
Share
Report
22 views • January 21, 2019
Following the embarrassment of Buzzfeed's Fake News story last week, one would think that leftists would be more cautious about jumping on the outrage wagon. That was not the case, however, after a video went viral that purported to show teenagers in MAGA Hats "harassing" an elderly Native American protestor in Washington. Clashes also occurred at the NYC and Orlando marches, and MAGA Titan and Jacob Engels join the show to discuss their experiences being assaulted.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.