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VIDEO: Giuliani Confirms Corsi Given Script To Read
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384 views • January 21, 2019
In a new interview by Jake Tapper with Rudy Giuliani, Giuliani confirms that Jerome Corsi is reading from a script in order to avoid jail time. Roger Stone joins Alex to discuss the facts surrounding the Russian collusion hoax being pushed by MSM.
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