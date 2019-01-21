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Nathan Phillips Lied! He Is An Actor And The Media Was In On It
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3670 views • January 21, 2019
MSM including NPR, ABC, CBS, and NBC claim a group of school children harassed a group of native American, black, and minority adults when the footage shows the opposite actually occurred. Alex breaks down the propaganda campaign by MSM to smear Trump supporters as hateful.
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