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Feminists Get Pop Quiz: Learn Abortion is Leading Cause of Death in US
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177 views • January 21, 2019
Kaitlin Bennett gave Women's March attendees a pop-quiz to test their knowledge on what the leading cause of death is in the United States. To their surprise, it was not heart disease or cancer, but... abortion.
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