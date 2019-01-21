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Total Lunar Eclipse 2019 Fail! Fail! Fail!
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29 views • January 21, 2019
Video attempt of the 2019 total lunar eclipse using my digital camera. Near final stage of eclipse, moon distance hampered visuals, as did leaning over a porch rail and twisting awkwardly to film the event. Dogs bumping legs didn't help, either. So, big failure. But, the blood moon was an awesome sight. Just wish the moon had been closer.
Music: "Fantastic A" by Kevin MacLeod
Music Source: https://www.freepd.com/
Music: "Fantastic A" by Kevin MacLeod
Music Source: https://www.freepd.com/
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