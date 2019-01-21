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Why You Should Cancel Netflix
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1604 views • January 21, 2019
As competitors to Netflix continue to appear over the horizon. Netflix made its market position clear in a company wide letter as CNBC reported “Instead, it's newer forms of entertainment — such as Fortnite and Google's YouTube — that got shout-outs in the company's letter as stronger competitors. But if there is a shred of morality and providence left in America.
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