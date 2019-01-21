© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Church Kicks Out Pro-Lifers, Opens Doors to Planned Parenthood During Women's March
Follow
0
Share
Report
248 views • January 21, 2019
Rev. Mark Eldred of Old Stone welcomed the rally with open arms, but was incensed by pro-life activists that questioned the Church’s motives. Eldred kicked out the pro-lifers, and eerily told reporter Kaitlin Bennett that he was okay with his church being an arm in their propaganda to kill baby’s.
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
Download the free app: https://infowars.com/app
Subscribe: https://infowars.com/newsletter
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
Download the free app: https://infowars.com/app
Subscribe: https://infowars.com/newsletter
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.