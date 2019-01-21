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Trumps' Syrian Deception
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16 views • January 21, 2019
Is Trump another Israeli lapdog? Apparently so! New boss same as the old boss. As history has taught us time and time again, it's foolish to place faith in U.S. government bureaucrats, or in nearly ANY government. Their goal is to promote corporate, political and military power and expansion at the expense of the people and environment. If a good guy does try to carry out virtuous policies...they are soon taken down. Has Trump proven to be just another M.I.C. sell-out?
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