© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GARY WAYNE "THE NEPHILIM OFFSPRING OF ANGELS" ARE THEY REAL?
Follow
0
Share
Report
98 views • January 21, 2019
Gary Wayne, author of The Genesis 6 Conspiracy, joins us to talk about the fact that there are giants among us, passing largely unnoticed, intent on carrying out a secret plan to enslave all humanity. They may not look like giants today, but their bloodlines extend all the way back to the Nephilim-the offspring of angels who mated with human women-described in Genesis 6 when giants roamed the land.
https://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
https://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.