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Non-Essential Government Workers Should Find Jobs in Private Sector
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507 views • January 21, 2019
Taxation is theft, and forcing Americans to pay for something they don't want to fund is immoral. They should seek employment in the private sector, especially since there are many more jobs available thanks to Trump's tax and regulatory cuts.
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