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"DEATH, DESTRUCTION & DISCOVERY" LA MARZULLI A MAN OF UNSHAKABLE FAITH
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19 views • January 21, 2019
LA MARZULLI JOINS US TODAY TO TALK ABOUT HIS RECENT LOSSES AND HIS INCREDIBLE FAITH IN YESHUA. HE HAS LOST HIS SISTER IN LAW, HIS MOTHER IN LAW, AND HIS MALIBU HOME OF 30 YEARS IN THE RECENT CALIFORNIA FIRES YET HE CONTINUES TO STAND STRONG!! IT'S A STORY OF FAITH AND COURAGE POSSIBLE ONLY WITH GOD BY HIS SIDE. LISTEN AS HE GUIDES US THROUGH THAT JOURNEY AND TALKS ABOUT HIS NEW LEASE ON LIFE!!! THE MAN IS TRULY "UNBROKEN AND UNSHAKABLE".
https://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
https://www.hearthewatchmen.com/
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