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Bible Contradiction? Or Jesus Returned In The First Century - DEBUNKED
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15 views • January 21, 2019
Matthew 24:34 Controversy
Bible Contradiction? Or Jesus Returned In The First Century - DEBUNKED
Matthew 24:34 has been one of the center focuses on Bible haters seeking to disprove the Bible and religions who use this verse to try to prove Jesus returned in the first century.
Is the Bible in error or did Jesus already return or what is the truth?
Dan Bidondi of TruthRadioShow.com reports
Bible Contradiction? Or Jesus Returned In The First Century - DEBUNKED
Matthew 24:34 has been one of the center focuses on Bible haters seeking to disprove the Bible and religions who use this verse to try to prove Jesus returned in the first century.
Is the Bible in error or did Jesus already return or what is the truth?
Dan Bidondi of TruthRadioShow.com reports
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