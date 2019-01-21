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Message to Mike Adams of Brighteon January 21, 2019
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112 views • January 21, 2019
GAB: @TheDeadmanRules
I think it would be cool if you added a preview screen on the edit page, which would show the changes you made to the video whether it's stabilization, color contrast change, lightener, trimmer, etc. You could then watch the video in the preview screen with the changes you added and if you like what you see, press submit and the edited video is then on the Brighteon user's main channel page.
I think it would be cool if you added a preview screen on the edit page, which would show the changes you made to the video whether it's stabilization, color contrast change, lightener, trimmer, etc. You could then watch the video in the preview screen with the changes you added and if you like what you see, press submit and the edited video is then on the Brighteon user's main channel page.
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