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Israel An Ill Gotten Gain
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27 views • January 21, 2019
“Might Makes Right”
When Netanyahu said “we have America” on the Bill Maher Show he meant that Zionists have the blessings of America’s politicians. (The Israelization Of America)
Israel is a colonial settler state, sitting on land that was stolen from the Arab population, which they had been living on for thousands of years. The vast majority of Jews that settled the land in the early 1900’s falsely laid claim to Palestine.
When Netanyahu said “we have America” on the Bill Maher Show he meant that Zionists have the blessings of America’s politicians. (The Israelization Of America)
Israel is a colonial settler state, sitting on land that was stolen from the Arab population, which they had been living on for thousands of years. The vast majority of Jews that settled the land in the early 1900’s falsely laid claim to Palestine.
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