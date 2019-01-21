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01.21.19 Decoding AIM Truth News Headlines
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TOP STORIES: Trump puts Cryin' Chuck and Nitwit Nancy in a brilliant vise grip; Demonrats are Blocking Coast Guard Pay; Senator Rand Paul reintroduces "Life at Conception Act" and Bill to end planned parenthood funding; Yup, Planned Parenthood really was selling baby parts; Should Buzz-feed be de-platformed?
Contact WH: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
TOP STORIES: Trump puts Cryin' Chuck and Nitwit Nancy in a brilliant vise grip; Demonrats are Blocking Coast Guard Pay; Senator Rand Paul reintroduces "Life at Conception Act" and Bill to end planned parenthood funding; Yup, Planned Parenthood really was selling baby parts; Should Buzz-feed be de-platformed?
Contact WH: https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
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