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AA-5 Elaine Willman Joins Us To Discuss Federal Indian Policy, Land Rights, and the Deep State
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46 views • January 21, 2019
This week we will talk with Ms. Elaine Willman. Ms. Willman received a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Cal State University in 1991, and has obtained 96 credits towards her doctoral work in public policy. She has extensive knowledge about federal Indian policy, land use status within Indian reservations, dual-jurisdiction, and Constitutional conflicts that impact the rights and lives of tribal families as well as other American citizens.
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▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&;app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&;mt=8
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