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Vaccine Reaction in Charleston, WV
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989 views • January 21, 2019
This mom's son had a full body rash, seizures and eventually turned blue, but her pediatrician refused to acknowledge that it was a vaccine reaction. He called in an elderly MD who examined the boy and he said, it's a measles rash, and he has mumps too. So mom submitted a VAERS report. Her pediatrician retaliated by writing slanderous things about the mom in the notes.
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