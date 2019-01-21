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Top 5 areas at the body at risk from EMF
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57 views • January 21, 2019
A very interesting fact was revealed by the World Health Organization’s International Agency’s research in 2011, about cancer classified EMF/RFR as a potential class 2B carcinogen and stated that the excessive use of mobile phones could result in a myriad of symptoms in some human organs. Damage caused are: .... read more here: https://www.lifeenergysolutions.com/blog/top-5-areas-of-the-body-at-risk-from-emf/
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