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Are Guardian Angels Real? | Pastor Roger Jimenez
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18 views • January 21, 2019
Pastor Roger Jimenez of Verity Baptist Church in Sacramento, CA answers the question, "Are guardian angels real?"
View all videos in the series: http://bit.ly/JimenezQ
Original video: http://bit.ly/2U6uFMK
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
View all videos in the series: http://bit.ly/JimenezQ
Original video: http://bit.ly/2U6uFMK
____________________
www.thenewifb.com
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