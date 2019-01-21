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Truth of The Shutdown
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12 views • January 21, 2019
This shutdown has been planned.
1: We get so hungry we join the military.
2: We commit crimes and become slave labor. Trump is in on it....
Back 2 Back Chat Pt. 1: Moore 2 Life
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uvH6_O1A2Q
Back 2 Back Chat Pt. 2: Sutton Daze
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6XdrVRTr_A&t=10s
1: We get so hungry we join the military.
2: We commit crimes and become slave labor. Trump is in on it....
Back 2 Back Chat Pt. 1: Moore 2 Life
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2uvH6_O1A2Q
Back 2 Back Chat Pt. 2: Sutton Daze
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6XdrVRTr_A&t=10s
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