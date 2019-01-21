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The ALEX JONES Show (COMPLETE SHOW) SUNDAY 1/20/19 NEWSWARS INFOWARS
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16 views • January 21, 2019
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SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS SUNDAY TRANSMISSION:
ANTI-BORDER DEMS MOVE THE GOAL POST AGAIN, REJECT TRUMPS PROPOSAL FAVORING DACA RECIPIENTS FOR WALL FUNDING
OWEN AT SATURDAY'S DC PSYCHOTIC WOMENS HATRED MARCH FOR DESTROYING AMERICA, WHITE MALES
PSYCHO KATHY GRIFFIN SCREAMING FOR CATHOLIC STUDENT HEADS
GUESTS:
Owen Shroyer
Roger Stone
SOME OF THE TOPICS ON TODAYS SUNDAY TRANSMISSION:
ANTI-BORDER DEMS MOVE THE GOAL POST AGAIN, REJECT TRUMPS PROPOSAL FAVORING DACA RECIPIENTS FOR WALL FUNDING
OWEN AT SATURDAY'S DC PSYCHOTIC WOMENS HATRED MARCH FOR DESTROYING AMERICA, WHITE MALES
PSYCHO KATHY GRIFFIN SCREAMING FOR CATHOLIC STUDENT HEADS
GUESTS:
Owen Shroyer
Roger Stone
Keywords
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