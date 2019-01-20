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What Panasonic Manual Says About Radiation
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26 views • January 20, 2019
I uploaded a video a few days ago with this video in it.
This just shows the effect radiation can have on a device
My point being it must affect humans as well.
This is from a manual for a Panasonic video camera.
I uploaded the unedited version by itself just in case anyone wanted to use it in their own videos.
This just shows the effect radiation can have on a device
My point being it must affect humans as well.
This is from a manual for a Panasonic video camera.
I uploaded the unedited version by itself just in case anyone wanted to use it in their own videos.
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